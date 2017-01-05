BRIEF-Great-West Lifeco announces normal course issuer bid

Jan 5 Great-West Lifeco Inc :

* Great-West Lifeco announces normal course issuer bid

* Great-West Lifeco Inc - under renewed NCIB corporation may purchase for cancellation up to 20 million common shares over 12 month period

* Great-West Lifeco -utilize renewed NCIB to acquire shares in order to mitigate dilutive effect of issuing securities under corp's stock option plan