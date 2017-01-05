版本:
BRIEF-Spectra Energy says quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share

Jan 5 Spectra Energy Corp

* Spectra Energy announces new quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share

* Increases annual dividend to $1.76 from $1.62 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
