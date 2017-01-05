BRIEF-Spectra Energy says quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share

BRIEF-OnDeck announces extension of $100 mln credit facility with SunTrust Bank
* OnDeck announces extension of $100 million credit facility with SunTrust Bank
Jan 5 Spectra Energy Corp
* Spectra Energy announces new quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share
* Increases annual dividend to $1.76 from $1.62
* Unum Group's board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase
* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP says its lender group reaffirmed partnership's $140 million borrowing base as part of regularly scheduled semi-annual redetermination