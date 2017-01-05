版本:
2017年 1月 5日

BRIEF-Twitter - PGA Tour says Twitter will be exclusive global platform to distribute over 70 hours of coverage

Jan 5 Twitter Inc :

* Twitter - PGA Tour announced that Twitter will be exclusive global platform to distribute over 70 hours of coverage through remainder of 2016-17 season Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
