BRIEF-Tandy Leather Factory reports December retail same store sales up 3 pct

Jan 5 Tandy Leather Factory Inc -

* Dec. retail same store sales up 3%; wholesale same store sales down 3%; international same store sales up 7%

* Will no longer report monthly sales

* Sales for month of December were $9.3 million, up 2% compared to December 2015 sales of $9.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
