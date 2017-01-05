版本:
BRIEF-Aircastle says board granted CEO, a temporary medical leave of absence

Jan 5 Aircastle Ltd :

* Aircastle Ltd - board granted Ron Wainshal, chief executive officer, a temporary medical leave of absence, effective January 6, 2017 - sec filing

* Aircastle Ltd - board of directors appointed Michael J. Inglese, company's chief financial officer, as acting chief executive officer

* Aircastle Ltd - Inglese will continue to serve as company's chief financial officer Source text - bit.ly/2iLUoe5 Further company coverage:
