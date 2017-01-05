版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四

BRIEF-Fortress reports sale of Revolution Studios

Jan 5 Fortress Investment Group Llc :

* Fortress announces sale of Revolution Studios

* Fortress Investment Group Llc - sale of Revolution Studios to Content Partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
