BRIEF-Ocera Therapeutics reports successful phase 1 clinical study of orally-administered ocr-002 in patients with cirrhosis

* OnDeck announces extension of $100 million credit facility with SunTrust Bank
Jan 5 Ocera Therapeutics Inc :
* Ocera Therapeutics Inc - announces successful phase 1 clinical study of orally-administered ocr-002 in patients with cirrhosis
* Ocera Therapeutics Inc - company plans to initiate phase 2a in h1 2017 with new optimized tablet formulation
* Ocera Therapeutics Inc- ocr-002 was observed to be safe and well-tolerated across all treatment arms in study
* Ocera Therapeutics Inc - ocr-002 demonstrated absolute oral bioavailability of greater than 95 pct in fasted state Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unum Group's board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase
* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP says its lender group reaffirmed partnership's $140 million borrowing base as part of regularly scheduled semi-annual redetermination