BRIEF-Cadillac says launching luxury vehicle subscription service

BRIEF-ARI Network sees Q3 2017 revenue $13.4 mln-$13.5 mln
* ARI Network Services announces preliminary third quarter 2017 results
Jan 5 Cadillac:
* Says launching "first-of-its kind" luxury vehicle subscription service, "book" by Cadillac
* Rather than owning single vehicle, members can switch between different Cadillacs to suit needs with subscription service from an OEM
* "Book" by Cadillac will launch first in the New York metro area, with plans to debut in other markets Source text: (bit.ly/2iTFVtR) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* ARI Network Services announces preliminary third quarter 2017 results
* Says recommends that shareholders vote for board's eight nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cerner Corp says approved a stock repurchase program on may 23, 2017, authorizing repurchase of up to $500 million of its common stock