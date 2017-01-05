BRIEF-22nd Century says FDA provides positive feedback for it's low nicotine MRTPA filings

BRIEF-OnDeck announces extension of $100 mln credit facility with SunTrust Bank
* OnDeck announces extension of $100 million credit facility with SunTrust Bank
Jan 5 22nd Century Group Inc :
* FDA provides positive and encouraging feedback for 22nd Century's very low nicotine MRTPA filings
* 22nd Century Group - in response to FDA's requests, and in conjunction with additional clarifying guidance, company has withdrawn its existing filings
* 22nd Century - FDA requested more information on independent clinical studies on very low nicotine tobacco on smoking cessation, harm reduction objectives
* 22nd Century Group Inc - has withdrawn its existing filings in order to file even more expansive MRTPAs and PMTAs for Brand A
* 22nd Century Group Inc -intends to bifurcate application into separate PMTAs and MRTPAs for Brand A to enjoy benefit of FDA's shorter review timing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unum Group's board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase
* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP says its lender group reaffirmed partnership's $140 million borrowing base as part of regularly scheduled semi-annual redetermination