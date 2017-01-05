BRIEF-Carnegie Technologies Holdings to submit $8.50/share proposal to buy Magicjack

BRIEF-OnDeck announces extension of $100 mln credit facility with SunTrust Bank
Jan 5 Carnegie Technologies Holdings LLC:
* Announced nomination of five candidates for election to Magicjack's board of directors
* Intends to submit a proposal to purchase Magicjack for $8.50 per share
* Founder Paul M. Posner is holder of approximately 1.6% of shares in Magicjack VocalTec
* Unum Group's board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase
* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP says its lender group reaffirmed partnership's $140 million borrowing base as part of regularly scheduled semi-annual redetermination