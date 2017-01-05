版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 23:29 BJT

BRIEF-Carnegie Technologies Holdings to submit $8.50/share proposal to buy Magicjack

Jan 5 Carnegie Technologies Holdings LLC:

* Announced nomination of five candidates for election to Magicjack's board of directors

* Intends to submit a proposal to purchase Magicjack for $8.50 per share

* Founder Paul M. Posner is holder of approximately 1.6% of shares in Magicjack VocalTec Source text for Eikon:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐