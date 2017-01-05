版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 23:56 BJT

BRIEF-Fox News names Tucker Carlson as new 9pm/ET host

Jan 5 Fox News Channel:

* Fox News Channel names Tucker Carlson as new 9pm/ET host

* Named Tucker Carlson host of 9pm/ET timeslot beginning Monday, January 9 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
