BRIEF-Dean-Smith Realty joins Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices real estate brokerage network

Jan 5 Berkshire Hathaway Inc

* Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices - Dean-Smith Realty joins Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices real estate brokerage network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
