版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 21:25 BJT

BRIEF-PTC Therapeutics announces initiation of firefish study in infant SMA patients

Jan 5 Ptc Therapeutics Inc

* PTC Therapeutics announces initiation of firefish study in infant (type I) SMA patients

* Joint development program in spinal muscular atrophy with roche, SMA foundation initiated clinical study in infants with type I SMA

* Clinical study will investigate safety, tolerability and efficacy of RG7916 in babies aged 1 to 7 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐