BRIEF-Barnes & Noble reports holiday comparable store sales

BRIEF-OnDeck announces extension of $100 mln credit facility with SunTrust Bank
Jan 5 Barnes & Noble Inc
* Reports holiday comparable store sales
* Expects to exceed fiscal 2016 operating profit
* Updates full-year outlook
* 2016 consolidated EBITDA is now expected to be at low end of company's previously issued range
* Expects fiscal 2017 comparable store sales to decline approximately 6 pct and consolidated EBITDA to be approximately $200 million
* Fiscal 2017 retail EBITDA is now expected to be approximately $225 million
* Fiscal 2017 Nook's EBITDA loss is expected to be approximately $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unum Group's board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase
* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP says its lender group reaffirmed partnership's $140 million borrowing base as part of regularly scheduled semi-annual redetermination