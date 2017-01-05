BRIEF-Barnes & Noble reports holiday comparable store sales

Jan 5 Barnes & Noble Inc

* Reports holiday comparable store sales

* Expects to exceed fiscal 2016 operating profit

* Updates full-year outlook

* 2016 consolidated EBITDA is now expected to be at low end of company's previously issued range

* Expects fiscal 2017 comparable store sales to decline approximately 6 pct and consolidated EBITDA to be approximately $200 million

* Fiscal 2017 retail EBITDA is now expected to be approximately $225 million

* Fiscal 2017 Nook's EBITDA loss is expected to be approximately $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: