BRIEF-Cemtrex gets about $10.5 mln in orders for Electronics Manufacturing Services Group

Jan 5 Cemtrex Inc

* Received about $10.5 million in orders for Electronics Manufacturing Services Group for products related to automotive products amongst others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
