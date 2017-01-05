版本:
BRIEF-Jpmorgan Chase & Co appoints Mark O'Donovan CEO of auto finance in consumer & community banking.

Jan 5 Jpmorgan Chase & Co :

* Jpmorgan chase & co - mark o'donovan has been appointed chief executive officer of auto finance in consumer & community banking.

* Jpmorgan chase & co - effective january 16, 2017, nicole giles has been appointed corporate controller, replacing mark o'donovan Source text bit.ly/2iEXSPe Further company coverage:
