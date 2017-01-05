BRIEF-Jpmorgan Chase & Co appoints Mark O'Donovan CEO of auto finance in consumer & community banking.

BRIEF-OnDeck announces extension of $100 mln credit facility with SunTrust Bank
* OnDeck announces extension of $100 million credit facility with SunTrust Bank
Jan 5 Jpmorgan Chase & Co :
* Jpmorgan chase & co - mark o'donovan has been appointed chief executive officer of auto finance in consumer & community banking.
* Jpmorgan chase & co - effective january 16, 2017, nicole giles has been appointed corporate controller, replacing mark o'donovan
* Unum Group's board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase
* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP says its lender group reaffirmed partnership's $140 million borrowing base as part of regularly scheduled semi-annual redetermination