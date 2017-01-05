版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 5日 星期四 22:03 BJT

BRIEF-Lenovo and Kopin form joint venture to commercialize enterprise AR headsets

Jan 5 Lenovo Group Ltd

* Lenovo and Kopin form joint venture to commercialize enterprise AR headsets

* Formed a joint venture, Lenovo new vision, a new subsidiary of LCIG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
