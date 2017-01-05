BRIEF-ExxonMobil develops new technology to dehydrate natural gas

BRIEF-OnDeck announces extension of $100 mln credit facility with SunTrust Bank
* OnDeck announces extension of $100 million credit facility with SunTrust Bank
Jan 5 Exxon Mobil Corp :
* ExxonMobil develops efficient new technology to dehydrate natural gas
* Exxon Mobil Corp - technology licensed to Sulzer for commercial application across industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unum Group's board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase
* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP says its lender group reaffirmed partnership's $140 million borrowing base as part of regularly scheduled semi-annual redetermination