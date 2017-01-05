版本:
BRIEF-ExxonMobil develops new technology to dehydrate natural gas

Jan 5 Exxon Mobil Corp :

* ExxonMobil develops efficient new technology to dehydrate natural gas

* Exxon Mobil Corp - technology licensed to Sulzer for commercial application across industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
