BRIEF-Centrus Energy accounces private exchange offer of 8 pct PIK toggle notes

* OnDeck announces extension of $100 million credit facility with SunTrust Bank
Jan 5 Centrus Energy Corp :
* Centrus Energy Corp. announces private exchange offer and solicitation of consents
* Private exchange offer to exchange co's 8.0% PIK toggle notes due 2019/2024 for up to $85 million 8.25% senior secured notes due 2027
* Private exchange offer to exchange co's 8.0% PIK toggle notes due 2019/2024 for up to $120 million 7.5% cumulative redeemable preferred stock
* Private exchange offer to exchange co's 8.0% PIK toggle notes due 2019/2024 for up to $30 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unum Group's board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase
* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP says its lender group reaffirmed partnership's $140 million borrowing base as part of regularly scheduled semi-annual redetermination