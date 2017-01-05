版本:
BRIEF-Fossil to double wearables in 2017 to more than 300 products

Jan 5 Fossil Group Inc :

* Doubling wearables in 2017 to more than 300 products, adding new brands, new designs and smaller hybrid smartwatches Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
