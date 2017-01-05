BRIEF-Allergan CEO says will not take second price increase in June

Jan 5 Allergan Plc -

* Allergan CEO says proper guidance will come in a few weeks; but we've said Restasis net revenue will stay flat, "I think that's conservative"

* Allergan CEO: "It seems the industry is taking pricing seriously...I'm encouraged by what I've seen in January so far"

* Allergan CEO: "let's see what happens in June, we will not be taking a second increase in June"

* Allergan CEO says we would like to see even stronger growth internationally, and think that's possible

* Allergan CEO says in terms of data & submissions 2018 is a bigger year than 2017

* Allergan CEO: "its completely within the control of the industry", when asked about incoming Trump administration and its plans

* Allergan CEO: "we're not asking people not to take price increases, but to be thoughtful of their price increases"