版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五 05:05 BJT

BRIEF-Colliers International acquires industrial and logistics site selection through a purchase from Walker Companies

Jan 5 Colliers International Group Inc

* Colliers International - has acquired industrial and logistics site selection and location capability through a purchase from Walker Companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐