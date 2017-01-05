版本:
2017年 1月 6日 星期五

BRIEF-AES Distributed Energy and ImMODO Energy announce solar PV projects partnership in California

Jan 5 AES Distributed Energy:

* AES Distributed Energy and ImMODO Energy announce partnership to construct 13.3 megawatts of solar PV projects in California

* California solar PV projects are expected to be complete by August of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
