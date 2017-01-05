BRIEF-AES Distributed Energy and ImMODO Energy announce solar PV projects partnership in California

BRIEF-ARI Network sees Q3 2017 revenue $13.4 mln-$13.5 mln
* ARI Network Services announces preliminary third quarter 2017 results
Jan 5 AES Distributed Energy:
* AES Distributed Energy and ImMODO Energy announce partnership to construct 13.3 megawatts of solar PV projects in California
* California solar PV projects are expected to be complete by August of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says recommends that shareholders vote for board's eight nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cerner Corp says approved a stock repurchase program on may 23, 2017, authorizing repurchase of up to $500 million of its common stock