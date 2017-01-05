版本:
2017年 1月 6日

BRIEF-Kalobios announces positive guidance from FDA for Benznidazole

Jan 5 Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc -

* Kalobios announces positive guidance from FDA for Benznidazole

* Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc - Benznidazole eligible for neglected tropical disease priority review voucher

* Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc- Minutes received from recent FDA meeting on Benznidazole

* Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc - 505(B) regulatory pathway using existing safety and efficacy data is acceptable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
