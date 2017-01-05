版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五 01:32 BJT

BRIEF-Verizon executive says company unsure about Yahoo deal

Jan 5 Verizon Communications Inc :

* Verizon on Yahoo -merits of deal still make sense, there are still things that have to be completed in the investigation - Citi conference

* Verizon on Yahoo deal - "I can't sit here today and say with confidence one way or another because we still don't know " - Citi conference

* Verizon executive says not putting time frame on decision about Yahoo deal - Citi conference Further company coverage:
