版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五 00:42 BJT

BRIEF-Mitsui & Co is purchasing agrichemical business assets from Monsanto - Nikkei

Jan 5 Nikkei:

* Mitsui & Co is purchasing agrichemical business assets from monsanto in a deal apparently worth around 10 billion yen ($86.5 million) - Nikkei

* Mitsui to buy intellectual property rights associated with latitude, seed coating effective in fighting a crop disease - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐