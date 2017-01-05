版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五

BRIEF-ClinicalTrials.gov says Seattle Genetics' study of brentuximab vedotin combined with nivolumab suspends enrollment

Jan 5 ClinicalTrials.gov :

* Seattle Genetics' study of brentuximab vedotin combined with nivolumab for relapsed or refractory hodgkin lymphoma suspends enrollment

* Seattle Genetics' enrollment for combo trial on hold pending protocol amendment to allow additional patients to be enrolled, treated Source text - bit.ly/2hWGLb2
