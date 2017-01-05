BRIEF-Adocia announces two projects for the treatment of type 1 diabetes

BRIEF-ARI Network sees Q3 2017 revenue $13.4 mln-$13.5 mln
* ARI Network Services announces preliminary third quarter 2017 results
Jan 5 Adocia SA :
* Adocia announces two new multi-hormonal combination projects for the treatment of type 1 diabetes
* Medical benefit of such combinations already established in type 1 diabetes clinical trials with separate injections
* First clinical study expected to start in Q4 2017.
* New projects aim to offer more efficient therapy to people living with type 1 diabetes without increasing number of injections.
* Biochaperone enables combinations of insulin lispro with pramlintide and insulin lispro with exenatide, three hormones approved for treatment of diabetes
* Says recommends that shareholders vote for board's eight nominees
* Cerner Corp says approved a stock repurchase program on may 23, 2017, authorizing repurchase of up to $500 million of its common stock