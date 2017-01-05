版本:
BRIEF-Adocia announces two projects for the treatment of type 1 diabetes

Jan 5 Adocia SA :

* Adocia announces two new multi-hormonal combination projects for the treatment of type 1 diabetes

* Medical benefit of such combinations already established in type 1 diabetes clinical trials with separate injections

* First clinical study expected to start in Q4 2017.

* New projects aim to offer more efficient therapy to people living with type 1 diabetes without increasing number of injections.

* Biochaperone enables combinations of insulin lispro with pramlintide and insulin lispro with exenatide, three hormones approved for treatment of diabetes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
