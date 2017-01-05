版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五 01:11 BJT

BRIEF-Glencore says considering options about Mutanda stake

Jan 5 Glencore Plc :

* Currently considering its strategic options in connection with Mutanda in relation to potential acquisition of a further stake in Mutanda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐