公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五

BRIEF-Sorrento Therapeutics says entered into warrant and note cancellation and share forfeiture agreements - SEC filing

Jan 5 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc

* On Dec 31, co entered into warrant and note cancellation and share forfeiture agreements - SEC filing

* Sorrento Therapeutics - pursuant to agreements,co,investors agreed, effective Dec 31, warrants and notes were cancelled and shares were forfeited Source text: (bit.ly/2iGNAOm) Further company coverage:
