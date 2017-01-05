版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五 02:24 BJT

BRIEF-Chemours says expects DuPont to appeal verdict on Vigneron PFOA trial - SEC filing

Jan 5 Chemours Co :

* Expect DuPont to appeal verdict on Vigneron PFOA trial - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2iMEyA7) Further company coverage:
