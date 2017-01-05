版本:
中国
2017年 1月 6日

BRIEF-Amzak Capital Management reports 9.99 pct passive stake in Zosano Pharma - SEC filing

Jan 5 Amzak Capital Management LLC:

* Amzak Capital Management LLC reports 9.99 percent passive stake in Zosano Pharma Corp as of Jan. 5, 2017 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2iULsQY) Further company coverage:
