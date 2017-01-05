版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五 02:56 BJT

BRIEF-Centene's Pennsylvania unit awarded Medicaid agreement for the HealthChoices program

Jan 5 Centene Corp :

* Centene's Pennsylvania subsidiary awarded Medicaid agreement for the HealthChoices program

* Co's Pennsylvania subsidiary to serve Medicaid recipients enrolled in HealthChoices program in three zones

* The three-year agreement is expected to commence June 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐