2017年 1月 6日

BRIEF-Wireless Telecom Group announces european distribution partnership with AR Europe

Jan 5 Wireless Telecom Group Inc

* Wireless telecom group announces european distribution partnership with AR Europe

* Wireless telecom group inc says an agreement with AR Europe for distribution of its boonton electronics and noisecom products throughout Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
