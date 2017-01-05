版本:
BRIEF-Stanley Black & Decker says board approved to split roles of chairman and CEO

Jan 5 Stanley Black & Decker Inc :

* Effective Jan. 1, 2017, board approved amendments to co's bylaws to reflect elimination of role of lead independent director

* Effective Jan. 1, 2017, board approved amendments to co's bylaws to separate roles of chairman and chief executive officer Source text (bit.ly/2iN5q2N) Further company coverage:
