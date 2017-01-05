版本:
BRIEF-Syndax Pharmaceuticals says on Jan 4 Board voted to increase Board size to ten members

Jan 5 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* On Jan 4, Board unanimously voted to increase size of Board to ten members and to elect Pierre Legault to Board - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2iN1tLI) Further company coverage:
