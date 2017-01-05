版本:
中国
2017年 1月 6日

BRIEF-Footprints Asset Management & Research reports 5.97 pct passive stake in Ion Geophysical as of Dec 31, 2016

Jan 5 Ion Geophysical Corp :

* Footprints Asset Management & Research, Inc reports 5.97 percent passive stake in Ion Geophysical Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2hVW8gk) Further company coverage:
