BRIEF-TMX group announces sale of Razor Risk

Jan 5 TMX Group Ltd :

* TMX Group announces sale of razor risk

* TMX Group Ltd - terms were not disclosed

* TMX Group Ltd - TMX Group has undertaken a "transformative initiative to streamline organization" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
