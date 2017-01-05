版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五 05:26 BJT

BRIEF-Semtech announces investment in myDevices

Jan 6 Semtech Corp

* Semtech announces investment in myDevices for commercialization of iot applications

* Semtech Corp says completed investment of approximately $3 million in myDevices, an internet of things (IoT) solutions company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
