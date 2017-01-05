版本:
2017年 1月 6日

BRIEF-Quotient reports Mosaiq results

Jan 6 Quotient Ltd

* Quotient Ltd reports positive Mosaiq results from performance evaluation study for blood grouping

* Quotient Ltd says completion of European field trials expected in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
