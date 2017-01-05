版本:
中国
BRIEF-Diversicare Healthcare executed a third amendment to third amended, restated revolving loan, security agreement on Dec. 29, 2016

Jan 5 Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc :

* Diversicare Healthcare -on December 29, 2016 executed a third amendment to third amended and restated revolving loan and security agreement

* Diversicare Healthcare -amendment modifies terms of loan agreement by increasing company's letter of credit sublimit from $10 million to $15 million Source text (bit.ly/2igCFb6) Further company coverage:
