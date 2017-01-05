版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五 05:53 BJT

BRIEF-Parsley Energy says promotes Matthew Gallagher to COO

Jan 5 Parsley Energy Inc :

* Parsley Energy Inc says Matthew Gallagher, formerly vice president-chief operating officer, has been promoted to president and chief operating officer Source text (bit.ly/2hW1NYB) Further company coverage:
