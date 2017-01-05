版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五 05:44 BJT

BRIEF-Renaissancere Holdings effective Dec. 31, 2016, entered into amendment to existing secured letter of credit facility

Jan 5 Renaissancere Holdings Ltd :

* Renaissancere Holdings Ltd - effective Dec 31, 2016, entered into amendment to existing secured letter of credit facility that provides for commitment of up to $300 million Source text (bit.ly/2hXx4ZQ) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐