版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五 06:02 BJT

BRIEF-W&T Offshore announces a deep sand development well

Jan 6 W&T Offshore Inc

* W&T Offshore announces a highly successful deep sand development well and discovers new and deeper productive reservoirs at ship shoal 349 mahogany field

* W&T Offshore inc says its ship shoal 359 a-18 well has logged 149 feet of net oil pay in five zones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐