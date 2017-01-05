BRIEF-Aegean Marine Petroleum Network announces launch of new market in Rostock, Germany

UPDATE 2-Ford names new heads for N America, Europe, Asia
May 25 Ford Motor Co, which earlier this week named turnaround expert James Hackett as its chief executive officer, announced replacements for some of its key executive positions.
Jan 5 Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc :
* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc announces launch of new market in Rostock, Germany
* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc - under terms of agreement with obast, aegean will acquire obast's existing share capital
* Aegean marine petroleum network - operations at rostock will be managed by existing team at obast bunkering & trading gmbh
* Aegean marine petroleum network says launch of new service center in rostock that will serve all german baltic sea ports, southern scandinavian ports Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Ford Motor Co, which earlier this week named turnaround expert James Hackett as its chief executive officer, announced replacements for some of its key executive positions.
May 25 BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said global growth was accelerating and that corporate earnings were keeping pace with higher stock prices.
* Alaska Communications signs memorandum of understanding with OneWeb to become the first reseller in Alaska