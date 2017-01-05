版本:
BRIEF-Aegean Marine Petroleum Network announces launch of new market in Rostock, Germany

Jan 5 Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc :

* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc announces launch of new market in Rostock, Germany

* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc - under terms of agreement with obast, aegean will acquire obast's existing share capital

* Aegean marine petroleum network - operations at rostock will be managed by existing team at obast bunkering & trading gmbh

* Aegean marine petroleum network says launch of new service center in rostock that will serve all german baltic sea ports, southern scandinavian ports Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
