公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五

BRIEF-Invuity says expects Q4 revenue to be in $9.1 mln - $9.3 mln range

Jan 5 Invuity Inc

* Invuity - Sees Q4 total revenue to be in range of $9.1 million to $9.3 million; reiterated revenue guidance for 2017 in range of $42 million to $44 million Source text: (bit.ly/2hWa6iq) Further company coverage:
