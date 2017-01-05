版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五

BRIEF-Adobe Systems- Co-Chairman reports sale of 48,100 shares

Jan 6 Adobe Systems Inc

* Adobe systems inc co-chairman charles geschke reports sale of 48,100 shares of co's common stock on Jan 4 at $104.03 per share - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
