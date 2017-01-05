版本:
BRIEF-Capital Senior Living files for mixed shelf of upto $150 mln - SEC filing

Jan 5 Capital Senior Living Corp

* Capital Senior Living Corp - files for mixed shelf of upto $150 million - SEC filing Source text : (bit.ly/2hW2G3H) Further company coverage:
