公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五

BRIEF-Regions Financial Corp appoints Jose Suquet to board

Jan 5 Regions Financial Corp

* Regions Financial Corp says appointed José Suquet to regions' board, effective immediately

* Regions Financial Corp says appointment of Suquet increases size of regions' board to fourteen members Source text: (bit.ly/2hWfLoN) Further company coverage:
