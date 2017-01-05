版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 6日 星期五 06:27 BJT

BRIEF-Genco Shipping & Trading files for resale by selling shareholders of up to 27.1 mln shares - SEC filing

Jan 5 Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd

* Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd - files for resale by selling shareholders of up to 27.1 million shares of common stock - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2hWg4zX) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐